With the official start of NBA free agency just days away, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is declining the player option on his current contract.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is officially declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

This decision will make Davis an unrestricted free agent.

However, he is widely expected to sign a new deal to remain with the Purple and Gold.

Davis was acquired by L.A. last July and helped take the team from the lottery to its 17th NBA championship this past season.

He averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a game in the regular season, and he upped his game in the postseason by hitting 38.3 percent of his 3-pointers.