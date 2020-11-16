- Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market
- Report: Lakers looking to land Wesley Matthews in aftermath of Dennis Schroder deal
- Report: Rajon Rondo expected to leave Lakers in free agency
- Report: Lakers agree in principle on deal to acquire Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers in ‘advanced talks’ with Thunder to trade for Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers will discuss Danny Green trade with other teams
- Video: Bronny James gets put in the friend zone by Instagram model
- Lakers odds of landing DeMar DeRozan this season, revealed
- Rajon Rondo‘s odds of returning to Lakers next season, revealed
- Report: Detroit Pistons interested in trading for Kyle Kuzma
Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market
-
- Updated: November 16, 2020
With the official start of NBA free agency just days away, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is declining the player option on his current contract.
Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is officially declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020
This decision will make Davis an unrestricted free agent.
However, he is widely expected to sign a new deal to remain with the Purple and Gold.
Davis was acquired by L.A. last July and helped take the team from the lottery to its 17th NBA championship this past season.
He averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a game in the regular season, and he upped his game in the postseason by hitting 38.3 percent of his 3-pointers.