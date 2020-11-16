   Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market - Lakers Daily
With the official start of NBA free agency just days away, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is declining the player option on his current contract.

This decision will make Davis an unrestricted free agent.

However, he is widely expected to sign a new deal to remain with the Purple and Gold.

Davis was acquired by L.A. last July and helped take the team from the lottery to its 17th NBA championship this past season.

He averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a game in the regular season, and he upped his game in the postseason by hitting 38.3 percent of his 3-pointers.