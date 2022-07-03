Report: 76ers and Mavericks mentioned alongside Lakers as suitors for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the thick of Kyrie Irving trade rumors, with a report even stating that there is some optimism from the organization that a deal could push through soon.

However, it seems that the Lakers have some competition, as there are “several suitors involved,” according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Two of them are the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.

What will follow for the Nets after they trade Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?@Russ_Dorsey1 & @ShamsCharania discuss on @TheRally. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lyFhJ85VnP — Bally Sports (@BallySports) July 3, 2022

“Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we got to pay attention to,” said Charania. “He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, Sixers, Mavericks.”

Irving opted into his player option for this season in late June, making him a Brooklyn Nets player for the meantime. But with all the drama that has been surrounding the organization since last season, it is looking more likely that the Nets will trade him in the coming days or weeks.

The seven-time All-Star is definitely one of the most talented players in the league, and many teams could receive a boost by trading for him.

A trade to the Sixers would reunite Irving with former teammate James Harden. A star trio of Irving, Harden and Joel Embiid could make Philadelphia the favorite to win the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, if Dallas were to win the Irving sweepstakes, the organization would have two of the most potent shot creators in the league. A combination of Irving and Luka Doncic could make the Mavs an offensive juggernaut.

However, many Lakers fans are hoping that the franchise will be able to land Irving. After all, pairing Irving with LeBron James could result in a championship again. The two played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the Cavs win their first-ever NBA title in 2016.