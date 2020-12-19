The Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer and closer towards being at full strength for their regular season opener on Tuesday evening.

Frank Vogel said KCP will start, and Alex Caruso come off the bench, both returning from sore hips. They’ll hold Dennis Schroder out tonight due to the ankle he tweaked last game, but it does not sound like a concern for the season opener. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 19, 2020

Two of their key rotation players, guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso, will return to the lineup tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

Caruso has been dealing with a hip issue of late and has missed the last two games as a result. Caldwell-Pope last played on Sunday in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tonight’s contest against the Suns will be a final dress rehearsal before the Purple and Gold take the court against the Clippers on Tuesday to begin the regular season.

The defending NBA champs will then face third-year sensation Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.