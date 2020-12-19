   Report: 2 key Lakers rotation players to return tonight vs. Suns - Lakers Daily
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer and closer towards being at full strength for their regular season opener on Tuesday evening.

Two of their key rotation players, guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso, will return to the lineup tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

Caruso has been dealing with a hip issue of late and has missed the last two games as a result. Caldwell-Pope last played on Sunday in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tonight’s contest against the Suns will be a final dress rehearsal before the Purple and Gold take the court against the Clippers on Tuesday to begin the regular season.

The defending NBA champs will then face third-year sensation Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.