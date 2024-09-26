Videos

Ramona Shelburne reveals time when Kobe went after her for an Adrian Wojnarowski story

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Kobe Bryant Lakers

Longtime NBA insider for ESPN Ramona Shelburne recalled an instance when Kobe Bryant spoke to her after the Los Angeles Lakers hired Mike Brown to be their head coach and implied he didn’t appreciate that he found out about the hiring from a story that Adrian Wojnarowski wrote for Yahoo.

“I remember Adrian was at Yahoo, and he broke that Mike Brown was gonna be the Laker coach,” Shelburne said when reflecting on the exchange between her and Bryant. “He broke it, and Kobe — we were not email — we did not have that connection yet. But Kobe, the next time I saw him, he goes, ‘Hey — I should not be reading about our next coach on Yahoo. You guys step it up.'”

Interestingly, Wojnarowski — the man that wrote the aforementioned Yahoo piece — announced his retirement from the news-breaking industry earlier this month after what was an incredible career working for multiple media outlets.

Brown didn’t last as the head coach of the storied Lakers franchise for very long. He spent only one full season — the 2011-12 season — leading the team from the sidelines, and that campaign was shortened by a lockout.

With Brown holding the coaching reins, the Lakers won 41 of their 66 games during the 2011-12 regular season. Brown also helped Los Angeles win a playoff series, as the team eliminated the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs before they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the following round.

After what was a moderately successful inaugural season as the head coach of the Lakers, Brown lasted just five games into the 2012-13 season before he was relieved of his duties. The Lakers got off to a poor start to the campaign, as they won just one of their first five games of the season.

Bryant’s playing career with the Lakers didn’t last much longer once Brown got fired from the Lakers. His final season in the NBA and with the storied franchise came in the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for a Lakers squad that won only 17 games all season.

He is one of the longest-tenured Lakers in the history of the franchise, as he spent 20 seasons playing for the Purple and Gold after he was drafted in the 1996 NBA Draft.

It’s poetic that after Bryant gave Shelburne some grief about finding out about Brown’s hiring in a piece that Wojnarowski wrote, as the two would go on to work together at ESPN.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
LeBron claps back at haters who say he just runs people over with no skill
Lakers News
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Jayson Tatum compares his resume to a 27-year-old LeBron’s, his skills coach says
Lakers News
Bronny James Lakers
Kwame Brown compares Bronny James to journeyman guard: ‘If he doesn’t learn how to play point, he’s gonna fizzle out’
Lakers News
Christian Koloko
How Christian Koloko complicates things for a Lakers roster that is already full
Lakers News
Lost your password?