Rajon Rondo of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets have the same opinion on Anthony Davis, who nailed a game-winning shot in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Both Rondo and Jokic commented that Davis is the NBA’s best scorer after the 27-year old scored 31 points to give the Lakers a 2-0 series lead versus the Nuggets.

L.A. defeated Denver 105-103 on Davis’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Though the league’s top scorer in the regular season was James Harden (34.3 points per game), Davis is among the most versatile scorers in the game, capable of scoring inside, outside and when he’s at the line.

The seven-time All-Star showed his entire repertoire in Game 2 as he dominated the Nuggets with an array of shots from all over the court.

He finished the game with 31 points and shot 11-for-23 from the field, 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

In Game 1 of the series, Davis scored a game-high 37 points.

During the regular season, Davis was only 10th in the league in scoring with 26.1 points per contest. However, Davis is the only player who finished the season as a top-10 scorer whose team is still playing in the 2020 postseason.

He has increased his scoring average in the playoffs to 28.7 points a game, the highest amongst players still battling for a title.