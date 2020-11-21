Rajon Rondo has not announced where he will be signing in free agency, but it looks like it won’t be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to bid farewell to Los Angeles and thank the Lakers organization.

Rondo, 34, played a crucial role in the Lakers’ title run this past season.

After returning from a thumb injury, he turned in some clutch playoff performances to help the Lakers win their 17th title in franchise history.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign, but it looks like he will be in a new uniform this season.