Photos Leak of Newly Acquired J.R. Smith Rocking Lakers Gear Around Town

Veteran J.R. Smith’s reported agreement to join the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t official yet.

However, that’s not stopping him from representing the Lakers, according to TMZ.

J.R. Smith Rocks Lakers Hat on L.A. Taco Run, Done Deal?! https://t.co/bSu1LyOkCZ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2020

Smith, 34, is reportedly landing in Los Angeles due to Avery Bradley’s decision to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The 2016 champion last played in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season. However, he only played in a few games that season before having an ugly split with the Cavs.

Now, Smith is reunited with four-time MVP LeBron James. The pair competed in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

Most notably, the duo stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the star-studded Golden State Warriors and win the 2016 title.

The journeyman brings the Lakers great shooting, toughness and experience, which will all be needed for an anticipated lengthy playoff run.

Over the course of his career, Smith averages 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.