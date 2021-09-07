- Paul Pierce rants about divorce with ESPN: ‘And you have to talk about LeBron all the time’
- Updated: September 7, 2021
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about his divorce from media giant ESPN.
In the process, he may have thrown some shade at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
“I was done with them, anyway,” Pierce said to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. “It wasn’t a great fit. There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time.”
Pierce and James were competitors for many years. Pierce entered the NBA in the 1998-99 season and retired after the 2016-17 campaign. James, meanwhile, entered the league in the 2003-04 season and is still playing today. The two players faced off countless times.
Pierce finished his NBA career with 10 All-Star selections and one NBA title. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this week. ESPN and Pierce parted ways earlier this year after the former Celtics star streamed a NSFW video to his Instagram account.
As for James, he’s still focused on being one of the top basketball players in the world. The 36-year-old has high hopes for the 2021-22 campaign, and he’s hoping to guide the Lakers to their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.
James, who is a 17-time All-Star, already has four rings to his name. He will join Pierce in the Hall of Fame one day.