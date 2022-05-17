- Patrick Beverley tries to recruit LeBron James to Minnesota: ‘The taxes are much, much lower than L.A.’
Patrick Beverley tries to recruit LeBron James to Minnesota: ‘The taxes are much, much lower than L.A.’
- Updated: May 17, 2022
Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley made a lot of news on Monday morning when he was a guest on a popular sports news program.
During his time on the air, Beverley condemned Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul for failing to deliver in his team’s series against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns lost to the Mavericks in embarrassing fashion in Game 7 of their series.
On Tuesday morning, Beverley made another appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” and seemingly tried to recruit Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his current team.
“Or, you know, Minnesota. Who knows?” Beverley said. “Hey listen, great people there. Oh my goodness, it’s great people. Even during the winters, you see the snow. The tress change colors, man. The taxes are much, much lower than L.A.”
It’s an interesting pitch for sure, but it seems unlikely that James would move to a team simply because of weather or taxes. However, there is no doubt that James would thrive on a roster like Minnesota’s. The Wolves have a lot of premier talent, including Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and more.
Still, James deciding to leave L.A. seems highly unlikely. Despite the conversations that have been had by members of the media recently, there have been no indications that James or the Lakers want to part ways.
Still, it is hard to fault Beverley for trying to recruit one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA to his team.
James and the Lakers are surely hoping that they can get the franchise back on track during the 2022-23 season. L.A. finished this season with a 33-49 record, which was only good enough for 11th place in the Western Conference.