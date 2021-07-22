Oscar Robertson says Anthony Davis is only player in NBA capable of shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA champions thanks to their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Only a few teams have the personnel capable of stopping Antetokounmpo. According to NBA legend Oscar Robertson, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is the only player who could make life difficult for Antetokounmpo.

“I’m very happy that they didn’t get away from Giannis,” Robertson said. “When they got down two or three points, they kept going to him and he delivered. He made some shots, some 12- or 13-foot shots that I haven’t seen him make before in a long time. If he can do that, I don’t know who can stop him. The only person, I think has the size to give him a decent chance at guarding Giannis, is A.D. from the Lakers. No one else. I don’t see any other player on defense that’s gonna be able to handle Giannis.”

The Phoenix Suns had a hard time stopping the Finals MVP, who averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the series. Antetokounmpo also scored 50 points in the Bucks’ title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Suns.

As for Davis, he certainly has the combination of height, length and defensive skills to cover players like Antetokounmpo on defense.

Davis has been named to four All-NBA defensive teams between 2015 and 2020. He also led the league in blocks three times.