- Oscar Robertson says Anthony Davis is only player in NBA capable of shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: Lakers have Reggie Bullock on list of players to target this offseason
- Director of original ‘Space Jam’ rips LeBron James and ‘boring’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Shannon Sharpe makes shocking admission, says LeBron James is no longer the best in the NBA
- Oddsmakers release surprising title odds for Lakers next season
- Report: Lakers have discussed sign-and-trade with Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker for Russell Westbrook
- Report: LeBron James and Lakers have Chris Paul on list of point guards they want to ‘hunt’ for
- Shaquille O’Neal offers incredible compliment to Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It’s only one Superman now and that’s you’
- Magic Johnson issues hilarious tweet predicting Chris Paul will join Lakers
- Pau Gasol pays legendary tribute to Kobe Bryant after Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2021 championship
Oscar Robertson says Anthony Davis is only player in NBA capable of shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo
-
- Updated: July 22, 2021
The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA champions thanks to their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Only a few teams have the personnel capable of stopping Antetokounmpo. According to NBA legend Oscar Robertson, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is the only player who could make life difficult for Antetokounmpo.
“They kept going to him…man, he delivered.”
🔉 @Hoophall legend Oscar Robertson tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 how unstoppable @Giannis_An34 was last night.#FeartheDeer pic.twitter.com/w8GnrKd1Tp
— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 22, 2021
“I’m very happy that they didn’t get away from Giannis,” Robertson said. “When they got down two or three points, they kept going to him and he delivered. He made some shots, some 12- or 13-foot shots that I haven’t seen him make before in a long time. If he can do that, I don’t know who can stop him. The only person, I think has the size to give him a decent chance at guarding Giannis, is A.D. from the Lakers. No one else. I don’t see any other player on defense that’s gonna be able to handle Giannis.”
The Phoenix Suns had a hard time stopping the Finals MVP, who averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the series. Antetokounmpo also scored 50 points in the Bucks’ title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Suns.
As for Davis, he certainly has the combination of height, length and defensive skills to cover players like Antetokounmpo on defense.
Davis has been named to four All-NBA defensive teams between 2015 and 2020. He also led the league in blocks three times.