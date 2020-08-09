- Nick Young Makes Convincing Argument as to Why LeBron James Deserves This Season’s MVP
Nick Young Makes Convincing Argument as to Why LeBron James Deserves This Season’s MVP
- Updated: August 9, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young has made his pick for the 2019-20 NBA MVP: LeBron James.
Why bron should win MVP … take him off this team do they make the playoffs?
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) August 9, 2020
Young makes a valid argument. When James was injured last season, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.
However, with him healthy and the addition of Anthony Davis, the team has soared to the top of the Western Conference standings.
James recently made his case as to why he believes he deserves to win the league’s most prestigious regular season award.
The 16-time All-Star has been nothing short of fantastic this season, averaging 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.
The three-time NBA champion missed the Lakers game against the Houston Rockets but returned on Saturday in the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, scoring 31 points.
While Young believes James is the MVP, the 35-year-old will have to edge out Rockets guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who were both named finalists for the award on Saturday.
James and the Lakers are focused on winning a championship but have stumbled since the NBA season has resumed, going 2-4 through their first six games.