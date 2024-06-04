Nick Young accuses WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark of being a flopper

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to accuse Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark of being a flopper.

Caitlin Clark flop so much her teammates dnt no when to jump in and help — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 4, 2024

In the third quarter of the Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky a few days back, Sky guard Chennedy Carter had some seemingly colorful language for Clark and subsequently bumped her, which resulted in Clark falling to the court.

In light of the altercation, another former Laker, Nick Van Exel, said that the drama that Clark has been involved in lately is beneficial for the league.

It’s just hoops. Walk it like you talk it. CC can handle it. It’s good for the WNBA. https://t.co/yACfIPaNFV — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 1, 2024

While Clark seems to be putting up some impressive numbers in her debut season in the pros at first glance — she is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest — the 22-year-old has had a hard time scoring the ball efficiently against WNBA competition thus far.

In 11 games played with the Fever to this point, Clark has knocked down just 35.7 percent of her shot attempts from the field and 29.7 percent of her tries from 3-point range. She has shot 50 percent from the field or better in just one game with the Fever thus far, as she shot 9-of-17 from the floor and scored 22 points in a loss to the New York Liberty back on May 18.

For comparison, in her final season of college basketball at the University of Iowa in the 2023-24 campaign, she shot the lights out from deep. She buried 37.8 percent of her 3s while attempting a whopping 13.6 shots from deep per contest.

Clark’s next chance to find her footing in the WNBA from an efficiency standpoint will come when the Fever take on the Washington Mystics — who own the league’s worst record at 0-8 — on June 7.

After taking on the Mystics, Clark and the Fever will play the Connecticut Sun on June 10. The Sun have yet to lose a game since the start of the season, as the group owns an impressive 8-0 record, which marks the team’s best start to a campaign in franchise history.