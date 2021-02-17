The stage is set for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020-21 NBA season between the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

These two heavyweights will go head to head on Thursday night.

Although this matchup will be the highlight of Thursday night’s slate of games, the Nets will be without superstar Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving, however, will return to the floor to face his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

The Nets say Kyrie Irving (back) is probable to play against the Lakers but Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains out — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 17, 2021

Along with Durant being out with the hamstring injury, Anthony Davis will be out for the Lakers as he’s not expected to return until after the upcoming NBA All-Star break due to re-aggravating his injury on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the absences of two superstars in Durant and Davis, this heavyweight showdown still showcases three of the league’s best players. Pending any last-minute change, James will be good to go to take on the duo of Irving and James Harden.

The Nets and Lakers could be the last two teams standing during this 2020-21 campaign. Few teams in the league can compete with the superstar talent these two teams have on the floor on a nightly basis. This may very well be an NBA Finals preview.

The Lakers come into this game against the Nets, winning eight of their last nine games. The team will be without Davis for a number of weeks and possibly longer, but Los Angeles hasn’t missed a beat.

As for the Nets, Harden and company are riding a four-game winning streak while coming off an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns without Durant or Irving. Brooklyn currently has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers at 18-12.