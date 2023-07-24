NBA executive says LeBron James and Stephen Curry can no longer will their teams to titles alone

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry have been two of the NBA’s biggest staples for years, but both players have more seasons behind them than ahead of them.

While both future Hall of Famers are still elite and may end up adding to their ring collections before all is said and done, one NBA executive thinks James and Curry are beyond the point of willing their teams to NBA titles by themselves.

“I think things are cyclical,” the executive said to ESPN. “The reality is LeBron is older, so the guy that’s driven that for the prior 15 years isn’t in the position where he alone can will himself to championships anymore. Same with Steph.”

James and Curry may not be able to carry teams to championships any longer, but they’re certainly capable of getting the job done with some help. Luckily for both players, their teams have assembled solid supporting casts to help them potentially reach the promised land once again.

James, of course, gets to work with Anthony Davis on the Lakers. L.A. is also heading into the 2023-24 season with some truly exciting complementary pieces, like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and more.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have given Curry a slightly new crew to work with in the 2023-24 campaign after swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. Curry, per usual, will also get to work with players like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins this season.

The Lakers and Warriors both figure to be factors in the Western Conference when the new campaign begins. The two squads met in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and gave fans an exciting series that lasted six games before ending in L.A.’s favor.

James has four NBA titles to his name, and so does Curry. The race to No. 5 is certainly significant in more ways than one, and the 2023-24 season will provide each player with a solid opportunity to get back to NBA heaven.

The two basketball legends won’t be in the league forever, and the executive’s comments are a reminder of that. But for now, fans still get to enjoy the James-Curry rivalry that has been a mainstay in the NBA for years.