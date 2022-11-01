NBA executive implies Anthony Davis is playing through injury: ‘That back doesn’t look healthy’

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the season on Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110.

The win put a stop to the Lakers’ winless start to the season, moving the team’s record from 0-5 to 1-5.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all played key roles in the victory, and it seems like the Lakers may have found something in having Westbrook come off the bench.

If Westbrook continues to succeed in that role, that’ll be one less thing for the team to worry about.

However, one NBA executive has a different concern: Davis’ health.

“I don’t like what I’ve seen from A.D.,” the executive told Bleacher Report. “That back doesn’t look healthy.”

Of course, injury concerns are nothing new for Davis, who has missed a lot of games due to injuries during his stint with the Lakers.

In the 2020-21 season, the veteran played in just 36 games. Last season, he suited up for just 40 contests.

So far this season, Davis has only missed one game, but Lakers fans certainly hold their breath every time the eight-time All-Star shows any signs of discomfort on the floor. The team is going to need him to stay healthy pretty much all season long if it wants to sneak into the postseason.

In five games so far in the 2022-23 campaign, Davis is averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest. He’s shooting a solid 53.3 percent from the field, although he’s knocking down just 18.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Davis’ health will definitely be one of L.A.’s top priorities throughout the season. As many NBA fans know, the former No. 1 overall pick is capable of being virtually unstoppable when he’s at his best.

Right now, the Lakers are getting ready for their Wednesday matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles has three games remaining in its current homestand.

The team will face the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers after battling the Pelicans. The Lakers would certainly love to finish the homestand with multiple victories and continue to build some positive momentum before the season has a chance to slip away.