Michelle Beadle says LeBron James once DM’d her and asked, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James certainly deals with a lot of criticism. As one of the few faces of the entire NBA, he surely must be used to his name being in the news on a daily basis.

However, it seems like even James can be rubbed the wrong way when he sees sports pundits get too critical. It seems like he isn’t a big fan of Michelle Beadle.

Beadle recently appeared on a podcast and revealed that James once DM’d her about being “mean” to him.

“I made fun of ‘The Decision,’ and I was one of about a bazillion people that did,” she said. “… It was hilarious, and I remember I got a — this was a long time ago, I guess when I followed him, and I got a DM that was like, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off. I didn’t even think about it.”

Beadle then claimed that she’s only had two “overlaps” with James in her entire life. It is clear by the way that she talks about James that it is still something of a sore subject.

So, it is obvious that there is no love lost between James and Beadle. That is just the way things go sometimes between superstar athletes and the people who make it their careers to comment on them.

However, given the level of media savvy that James has displayed throughout his career, it is interesting to hear that he may have been especially bothered by Beadle’s approach to it all.

Ultimately, this is just one side of the story. Given the fact that James rarely comments on matters like the one at hand, it is likely that Beadle’s side is the only one fans will hear.