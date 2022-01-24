Miami Heat commentators rip struggling Los Angeles Lakers live during broadcast

The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by a large margin in the first half of their Sunday contest against the Miami Heat, and the Heat’s local broadcasters took a shot at the Purple and Gold.

"The Lakers look like a wreck right now" – Heat broadcasters — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) January 24, 2022

Los Angeles was especially dreadful on the defensive end, as it gave up 69 points to Miami by intermission.

Offensively, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook played well for the Lakers in the first two quarters, but no one else stepped up.

L.A. is also having serious trouble hitting the 3-point shot, which has been an issue for it at times this season.

This is the second game of a six-game road trip for the Lakers. It will continue on Tuesday against James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.

Help may be on the way soon, as Anthony Davis is on the verge of returning to the Purple and Gold. He was listed as questionable against the Heat but did not suit up.