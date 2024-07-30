Max Christie says he expects to be ‘good part’ of Lakers rotation this coming season

Based on his talks with Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick, guard Max Christie seems to think that he’ll have a meaningful role in the team’s rotation in the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

“I think we’re on the same page with that stuff, and I think we’re all in agreement that I’m gonna be a good part of the offense and defense and the rotation just in general, so I’m looking forward to that,” Christie said.

Buha reported back in May that Los Angeles’ underutilization of Christie seemingly played a role in a disconnect within the organization.

“That was I think part of the disconnect in terms of the front office and the coaching staff, in terms of Max Christie’s role and him being underutilized,” Buha said.

The Lakers inked the 21-year-old to a four-year, $32 million deal earlier in the offseason.

Christie — a second-round pick back in the 2022 NBA Draft — appeared in the lion’s share of Los Angeles’ 82 games during the 2023-24 regular season. He played in 67 games, though he averaged just 14.1 minutes per contest and a mere 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

In the rare cases where previous head coach Darvin Ham inserted Christie into the Lakers starting lineup, the youngster tried to make the most of his additional playing time. Across seven starts with Los Angeles, Christie saw his scoring average rise to 6.7 points per contest, though he wasn’t very efficient.

Christie did put together moments in his second NBA season where he flashed the skills necessary to serve as a consistent member of L.A.’s rotation, but he will still need to prove his worth to Redick and company moving forward.

After all, Los Angeles already has a solid amount of depth at the guard positions. D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves stand out as the team’s two best guards at the moment, and both started plenty of games for the Lakers in the 2023-24 regular season.

The Lakers also have a proven guard in Gabe Vincent. Vincent played in just 11 regular-season games during his maiden year in Los Angeles, but prior to joining the storied franchise, he helped the Miami Heat make an improbable run to the 2023 NBA Finals. He could have a key role this coming season.

But there could be some minutes up for grabs behind Reaves at the 2, something Christie will certainly try to take advantage of.