The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to close out the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Los Angeles fell to Miami 111-108, as it missed an opportunity late to win the game.

Danny Green missed a wide open 3-pointer and forward Markieff Morris turned the ball over to seal the Lakers’ loss.

Morris took to Twitter on Saturday to share a message after the loss.

Best thing about a loss is you get to really see who’s with you and who ain’t. #werightback — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) October 10, 2020

The Lakers acquired Morris during the middle of the 2019-20 regular season.

He appeared in 14 games for Los Angeles during the regular season and averaged 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The Lakers will need Morris to bounce back for Game 6 if they want to win the NBA Finals.

The Heat have the ability to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday, so having Morris and the rest of the teams fully focused will be key for the Lakers to win.