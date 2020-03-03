Report: Markieff Morris Lifted Weights and Did Push-Ups Immediately After Facing Zion Williamson

Markieff Morris, the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest addition, appears to have a good amount of desire and work ethic.

He had a good showing offensively in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but gave up 35 points to Zion Williamson.

Afterward, Morris immediately went back to work, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

“Markieff Morris had just gone head-to-head a few times with the 6-foot-7 and 285-pound Zion Williamson, and the Lakers forward didn’t like how he responded,” wrote Turner. “So when the Lakers’ 122-114 win was over Sunday night, Morris worked out in the hallway outside the locker room with the team’s training staff. He lifted weights and did push-ups, all with the intent of getting his body ready for the brute force of Williamson or any other powerful player he might face.”

On a team that’s been accused of being soft, the toughness and resolve of a player like Morris is much appreciated.

“That mentally helped me because Zion put me on my [butt] about three times, and I wasn’t feeling that,” Morris said of his postgame workout. “I wasn’t feeling that, so I had to get a lift in to prepare for this upcoming stretch. It was all because of that. I don’t play that [mess]. I got to work.”

Morris scored 10 points in less than 15 minutes of playing time on Sunday, hitting 4-of-8 shots and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

In just four games with the Purple and Gold, it appears he will infuse this team with consistent 3-point shooting and an inside scoring option moving forward.

But his ability to physically match up with big forwards like Williamson may ultimately be the most valuable attribute he brings to the team.

Morris picked an opportune time to sign with the Lakers. They are about to embark on a tough stretch of games where they will face several superstar wings.

They will play Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, then battle Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.