Mario Chalmers Says He’s Ready for Lakers to Pick Him Up After Rajon Rondo’s Latest Injury

On Sunday night, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo had fractured his right thumb and is expected to be out for the next six-to-eight weeks.

As a result, former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers seemed to suggest on social media that the Lakers should sign him to take Rondo’s spot.

Chalmers is best known for being the starting point guard on the LeBron James-led Heat teams several years ago. The Alaskan native spent nearly eight seasons in South Florida, going to the NBA Finals four straight years and winning back-to-back championships.

However, he hasn’t played in an NBA game in over two calendar years. His last game action came in April 2018 as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

His 3-point shooting, which was solid while in Miami, declined precipitously in his last two seasons, but he’s a capable ball-handler and can create shots for his teammates.

The Lakers are already without Avery Bradley, a key two-way player who decided not to participate in the season’s restart. But the team still has plenty of backcourt depth, as they signed veteran guard J.R. Smith to replace Bradley.

In addition, the Purple and Gold obtained guard Dion Waiters in March. He last played for the Heat earlier this season, so perhaps Chalmers shouldn’t get his hopes up too much.