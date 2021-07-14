- Mario Chalmers pleads for a shot on the Lakers roster
- LeBron James sends social media world into frenzy with provocative caption
- Kevin Garnett recalls one of his favorite LeBron James memories
- Report: Lakers ‘searching for potential pathways’ to reacquire Lonzo Ball
- Report: Lakers covet ‘difference-making playmaker’ for specific reason related to LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard
- Lakers’ 2022 championship odds get released
- Montrezl Harrell goes off on Lakers fans who rip him for being unplayable due to matchup problems
- LeBron James triumphantly declares that he wants to finish his NBA career with Lakers
- Report: Lakers, Knicks and Heat amongst teams evaluating potential trade for Collin Sexton
Mario Chalmers pleads for a shot on the Lakers roster
-
- Updated: July 13, 2021
Veteran NBA guard Mario Chalmers wants to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers as the team searches for a playmaker during the offseason.
Let me get a shot at this…..just a workout or let me come play pick up..RT @Sportando: Lakers reportedly aiming to a “difference-making playmaker” in offseason https://t.co/bi72cULiHw
— Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) July 13, 2021
Chalmers, 35, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers could have a need at point guard if they don’t bring back Dennis Schroder, but Chalmers wouldn’t be a permanent replacement.
At 35, it’s likely Chalmers’ best days are long behind him, but he did play with Lakers superstar LeBron James with the Miami Heat, which could help him at least get a workout.
For his career, Chalmers averages 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range.
The Lakers certainly would like to bring in a player better than Chalmers, but it’s possible that he could impress in a workout and have a chance to make a roster spot if the team decides to go that route.