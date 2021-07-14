Mario Chalmers pleads for a shot on the Lakers roster

Veteran NBA guard Mario Chalmers wants to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers as the team searches for a playmaker during the offseason.

Let me get a shot at this…..just a workout or let me come play pick up..RT @Sportando: Lakers reportedly aiming to a “difference-making playmaker” in offseason https://t.co/bi72cULiHw — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) July 13, 2021

Chalmers, 35, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers could have a need at point guard if they don’t bring back Dennis Schroder, but Chalmers wouldn’t be a permanent replacement.

At 35, it’s likely Chalmers’ best days are long behind him, but he did play with Lakers superstar LeBron James with the Miami Heat, which could help him at least get a workout.

For his career, Chalmers averages 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers certainly would like to bring in a player better than Chalmers, but it’s possible that he could impress in a workout and have a chance to make a roster spot if the team decides to go that route.