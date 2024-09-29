Magic Johnson: The plan Kamala Harris has for the country is wonderful

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for the upcoming election this November.

Johnson believes that Harris has a “wonderful” plan for the United States, and he pointed out that she’s fighting for women so they have the right to choose.

Magic Johnson: I am endorsing Kamala Harris. She's ready. She can bring the country together. She's fighting for women so they can have the right to choose. She's working to bring down grocery prices. The plan she has for the country is wonderful pic.twitter.com/JUPWifIIsd — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 27, 2024

Johnson’s endorsement is certainly a big one for the Harris campaign, as he’s one of the most influential athletes in the world, known for his amazing player career with the Lakers.

Harris is running against Donald Trump, who won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton but lost the 2020 presidential election as the incumbent against Joe Biden.

While Biden could run for another term, he opted to suspend his campaign to allow Harris – the current vice president – to lead the Democrats in this fall’s election.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson’s endorsement has any impact on Harris’ campaign and polling numbers. According to recent polls on Sept. 28 – compiled by FiveThirtyEight – Harris has a lead on Trump in the general election.

An unbelievable passer – especially at his size – Johnson is widely considered to be one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game of basketball. He averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game for his career, leading the NBA in assists per game in four different seasons.

A 12-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, Johnson is a Hall of Famer that has one of the greatest individual resumes in Lakers’ history.

He’s still a major public figure at this point in his life, amassing over five million followers on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

After spending time leading the Lakers by working in the front office, Johnson has since been out of basketball when it comes to running a team.

However, there’s no doubt that the Lakers legend is one of the most respected and revered figures in the history of the NBA.

It’s possible that Johnson’s endorsement could lead to more famous athletes speaking out about their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.