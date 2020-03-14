Magic Johnson Breaks His Silence on NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus

The shock and fallout continue two days after the NBA suspended the remainder of the 2019-20 season over concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted his support of the league’s decision earlier today.

All of the professional sports leagues did the right thing in suspending their seasons due to the Coronavirus. Professional athletes, both men and women, are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, and uncles and aunts with family concerns as well. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2020

Continue to read, watch the news, and educate yourselves so you’re prepared during these challenging times. Pray for good health and may God cover us all. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2020

The hope is that by suspending play, the NBA and other sports leagues can help the nation slow down the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve.”

Hopefully, these actions will also demonstrate to the public that while it shouldn’t worry, it should be hypervigilant in order to stabilize the pandemic.

Yesterday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” that the suspension will last at least 30 days. The league will use the hiatus to determine the next steps it will take.

The secondary effects of the virus, namely the economic impact, could be even more devastating. For instance, employees for the 30 teams will be without work for a while.

To that end, some NBA players, such as Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have pledged to take care of those workers financially during this hiatus.