On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers fell well short of their goal of winning an NBA championship by blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

After Game 7, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson didn’t mince words on social media about the Clippers’ epic meltdown.

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

After signing free agent superstar Kawhi Leonard and trading for All-Star Paul George last July, the Clippers became, in the minds of many, the favorites to win it all.

Even though they were inconsistent defensively all season long, many still believed in them as the 2020 NBA Playoffs opened up.

When the Clippers took a 3-1 lead over Denver, it looked like a showdown with the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals was imminent.

Instead, the Clippers blew double-digit leads in each of the next three games to end their season in catastrophic fashion.

In their 50 years of NBA existence, they have failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs, despite boasting some impressive squads in recent years.

Johnson’s old team will now face the Nuggets for a spot in the NBA Finals.