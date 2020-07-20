LeBron James Has Hilarious Reaction to His Ultra-Rare Rookie Card Selling for $1.8 Million

A very rare LeBron James rookie card just sold at an auction for $1.8 million, making it the highest price a basketball card has ever been sold for.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had an interesting reaction on social media to the news.

As hefty a price tag as $1.8 million was for the card, it still fell short of the most any sports card has gone for. The record goes to a card with baseball legend Honus Wagner, which sold for over $3 million.

It’s no wonder cards featuring the four-time MVP have only gone up in value through the years. James has maintained his sublime level of play well into his 30s and is showing no signs of slowing down.

He may not be quite as explosive as he was 10 years ago, or even five years ago, but he has been the linchpin of the Lakers’ resurgence.

The team hasn’t won the NBA championship since 2010, yet it’s in excellent position to win it all once the 2019-20 season resumes.

James’ scoring this season is down slightly from that of previous campaigns, but he’s on track to lead the league in assists for the first time in his career.