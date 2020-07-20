- LeBron James: ‘A Day Doesn’t Go By Where I Don’t Think About [Kobe Bryant]’
- LeBron James Angrily Fires Back at Haters Claiming He Wouldn’t Succeed in Western Conference
- Frank Vogel Says Kyle Kuzma Has Been One of Lakers’ Best Players, ‘Dominated’ During Restart
- LeBron James Confidently Unveils His Case to Win MVP Award
- Video: JaVale McGee Hilariously Reacts to Lakers Bus Driver Revealing Her Son Has Tattoo in Pubic Region
- LeBron James Has Hilarious Reaction to His Ultra-Rare Rookie Card Selling for $1.8 Million
- Lakers Center Dwight Howard Says He Doesn’t Believe in Vaccinations
- J.R. Smith Identifies Key Difference He’s Seen in LeBron James Since Joining Lakers
- Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel Reveals Who He Thinks Deserves This Season’s MVP, DPOY and COY
- Dwight Howard Calls Out NBA Players Who Snitched on Him for Not Wearing Mask
LeBron James Has Hilarious Reaction to His Ultra-Rare Rookie Card Selling for $1.8 Million
-
- Updated: July 20, 2020
A very rare LeBron James rookie card just sold at an auction for $1.8 million, making it the highest price a basketball card has ever been sold for.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had an interesting reaction on social media to the news.
As hefty a price tag as $1.8 million was for the card, it still fell short of the most any sports card has gone for. The record goes to a card with baseball legend Honus Wagner, which sold for over $3 million.
It’s no wonder cards featuring the four-time MVP have only gone up in value through the years. James has maintained his sublime level of play well into his 30s and is showing no signs of slowing down.
He may not be quite as explosive as he was 10 years ago, or even five years ago, but he has been the linchpin of the Lakers’ resurgence.
The team hasn’t won the NBA championship since 2010, yet it’s in excellent position to win it all once the 2019-20 season resumes.
James’ scoring this season is down slightly from that of previous campaigns, but he’s on track to lead the league in assists for the first time in his career.