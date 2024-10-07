LeBron pours out his emotions after sharing the floor with son Bronny on Sunday night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a special moment with his son Bronny on Sunday night, as the two played together in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

The elder James shared how special it was to share the floor and stand beside his son on Sunday night.

“Not real,” the elder James said of his reaction to the moment. “Kind of a little bit used to it but it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool for both of us and especially for my family. … It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget and it’s pretty cool.”

LeBron and Bronny both take the court for the Lakers. HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/iVuymtqpvA — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 7, 2024

The Lakers opened the second quarter with the father-son duo on the floor, something that felt like the “matrix” to the elder James.

“The moment when we came out of the timeout and he was picking up full court and I went up and, when my guy was taking the ball out, we kind of stood next to each other,” the elder James recalled. “I kind of looked at him and it was like the matrix or something, It just didn’t feel real to me. But it was great to have those moments out there.”

The Lakers ended up coming up short against the Suns, losing 118-114, but the elder James was as dominant as ever on Sunday. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists despite playing less than 20 minutes.

While the performance was great for the four-time NBA champion, sharing the moment with his son may have been more important.

“I mean [as] a father, it means everything,” the elder James said. “As someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have an influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son and then, ultimately, be able to work with your son, that’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for.”

The younger James didn’t have as sparkling of a performance, finishing 0-for-1 from the field with two rebounds and four turnovers on Sunday. A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the younger James is still learning the ropes at the professional level.

After the Lakers’ loss, the elder James shared an unfiltered reaction on social media to getting to play with son.

WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!! 🥺🥺🥺🙌🏾🙌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2024

While it’s still unclear how much time the younger James will get at the NBA level and in Lakers head coach J.J. Redick’s rotation, it’s great to see that he and his father were able to spend a special moment together in the preseason.

After making the playoffs last season and losing in the first round, the Lakers are hoping that the elder James can lead them to a deep run in the 2024-25 season. He will turn 40 years old during the 2024-25 season, but he showed during the summer with Team USA that he can still dominate games.