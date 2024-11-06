LeBron pens emotional message to daughter following presidential election: ‘Promise to protect you’

According to multiple projections, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the United States presidential race.

He will be the 47th president in the history of the country and serve his second term after he was also the leader of the nation from January 2017 until January 2021. In this year’s election, Trump beat Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in order to secure another four years of the presidency.

In light of the election results, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a somber post to Instagram in which he made a promise to his daughter Zhuri.

The younger James turned 10 years old just recently and is the youngest of her siblings. She was born back in October of 2014.

The elder James may be specifically worried that Trump’s stance on reproductive rights will impact his daughter in the future. Trump helped overturn Roe v. Wade — the constitutional right to abortion — back in the year 2022. While the 78-year-old hasn’t endorsed a national abortion ban, abortion is currently illegal in a number of states.

A few days before the election — and multiple weeks after former NBA coach George Karl called on him to speak on the race — the elder James publicly endorsed Harris for president of the United States via social media.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

The elder James will have a lot on his mind as he and the rest of the NBA world get back to action. After the Lakers did not play on Tuesday (along with the rest of the league), the Purple and Gold will be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

That contest will also mark the end of a five-game road trip for the Lakers. Los Angeles’ trip hasn’t gone as swimmingly as fans were likely hoping it would, as the Lakers have a 1-3 record during it so far.