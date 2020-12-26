   LeBron James unveils hilarious remedy so he never airballs free throw again - Lakers Daily
LeBron James may be on the short list of greatest basketball players of all time, but even he has his share of embarrassing moments on the hardwood.

On Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar airballed a free throw, and he gave a peculiar solution towards making sure it never happens again.

James certainly seems to be a wine enthusiast. After tweaking his ankle in the Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, he joked he would treat the injury by drinking wine down the left side of his mouth so that it would reach his tender ankle.

Other than his free throw that hit nothing but air, James had a solid game against Luka Doncic and company, scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

In the end, the four-time NBA champ got the last laugh, as his team blasted away the Mavs 138-115.