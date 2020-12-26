LeBron James may be on the short list of greatest basketball players of all time, but even he has his share of embarrassing moments on the hardwood.

On Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar airballed a free throw, and he gave a peculiar solution towards making sure it never happens again.

LeBron just airballed a FT pic.twitter.com/UGWkTJhqJ2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 26, 2020

LeBron James, out of context, on how he'll make sure he doesn't airball a free-throw again. "I'm gonna go home and be double-fisting (wine) so I can not air-ball any more free throws." (he was kidding. Kind of). — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 26, 2020

James certainly seems to be a wine enthusiast. After tweaking his ankle in the Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, he joked he would treat the injury by drinking wine down the left side of his mouth so that it would reach his tender ankle.

Other than his free throw that hit nothing but air, James had a solid game against Luka Doncic and company, scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

In the end, the four-time NBA champ got the last laugh, as his team blasted away the Mavs 138-115.