LeBron James to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope During Lakers Scrimmage: ‘Come on With Your Sh—y A–‘

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James has always been a vocal player on the court and is back in form within the bubble, including offering a profane jab at teammate Kantavious Caldwell-Pope.

In the midst of one of the scrimmages in Orlando, Fla., James was getting back on defense and saw Caldwell-Pope getting ready to enter the game. In playful fashion, James made sure that Caldwell-Pope took notice of him.

“Come on with your sh–ty ass,” a smiling James said to Caldwell-Pope.

The use of profanities in these games by James and other NBA players should make for interesting television viewing, considering the lack of any fans in attendance increases the likelihood that such comments will be heard by viewers.

James isn’t immune from delivering blunt comments directed at himself, including one after he badly missed on a pass to teammate Danny Green.

“F–k, LeBron!” James screamed out in frustration.

Such passion and drive may help explain why James has won the NBA Most Valuable Player four times and the Finals MVP trophy on three occasions. In the latter instance, he was the central component in leading his teams to a championship.

James is clearly focused on Thursday’s resumption of the NBA season and is eager to try and bring an NBA to his third different team.

If James succeeds on that front this season, Lakers fans may offer their own profanities in celebration.