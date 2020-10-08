- LeBron James takes hilarious shot at Mike Pence during vice presidential debate
- Scottie Pippen reveals his ‘clear choice’ for NBA Finals MVP
- Vanessa Bryant’s excited reaction to Lakers wearing Black Mamba jerseys for potential Game 5 clincher
- Mark Cuban reveals ‘night and day’ difference between 2011 and 2020 LeBron James
- Skip Bayless attacks LeBron James for playing like ‘deer in headlights’ in Game 4
- LeBron James proves he’s not sleeping until Lakers win title in hilarious fashion
- LeBron James divulges crucial and ‘best part’ of winning in NBA playoffs
- LeBron James makes huge statement on Anthony Davis guarding Jimmy Butler in crunch time
- Here’s the locked-in message LeBron James texted his Lakers teammates before critical Game 4
- LeBron James praises KCP for coming up clutch in Game 4 of NBA Finals
LeBron James takes hilarious shot at Mike Pence during vice presidential debate
-
- Updated: October 8, 2020
During the first vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle, a fly landed on the head of Vice President Mike Pence, causing a stir on social media.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined the fray by throwing shade at the former governor of Indiana.
LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/maWabbwntm
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 8, 2020
The Akron, Ohio native has been one of the most, if not the most outspoken NBA player of late when it comes to social and political issues.
He’s been critical of Pence’s boss, President Donald Trump, such as when he called the commander in chief a “bum” on social media.
More recently, James publicly endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while also reacting with excitement when Biden selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
James has also been putting in work in order to attempt to combat voter suppression.
His “More Than a Vote” initiative is aimed at turning out the vote among African-Americans.