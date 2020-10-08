During the first vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle, a fly landed on the head of Vice President Mike Pence, causing a stir on social media.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined the fray by throwing shade at the former governor of Indiana.

The Akron, Ohio native has been one of the most, if not the most outspoken NBA player of late when it comes to social and political issues.

He’s been critical of Pence’s boss, President Donald Trump, such as when he called the commander in chief a “bum” on social media.

More recently, James publicly endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while also reacting with excitement when Biden selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

James has also been putting in work in order to attempt to combat voter suppression.

His “More Than a Vote” initiative is aimed at turning out the vote among African-Americans.