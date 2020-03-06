LeBron James Pays Major Respect to Stephen Curry After His Return

LeBron James welcomed Stephen Curry back via social media as the Golden State Warriors guard returned to action on Thursday.

Curry had a successful comeback after he broke the second metacarpal in his left hand during the Warriors’ fourth game of the 2019-20 season.

Happy to see @StephenCurry30 back out there again! Nothing like being in your sanctuary! The game missed you. 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 6, 2020

James was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers when he and Curry became bitter rivals in the NBA Finals, as their teams squared off in the championship round from 2015 to 2018.

Now residing in the Western Conference after spending most of his career in the Eastern Conference, James is looking to get back to the Finals this time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry’s Warriors, on the other hand, are far from the dominant team of the last decade.

At this point, they likely just want to get back to being healthy after injuries to key players changed their outlook this season.

Curry finished Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The rust showed in his shooting as he only made 3-of-12 shots from 3-point range.

“Knowing that Steph was coming back, we knew it was going to be a great night, a great atmosphere,” the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry said after the game. “One of the best players in the league was coming back from injury, we were a little more focused and concentrated on him, but coming in here, it’s a great regular-season game.”

Toronto may have won the game 121-113, but Curry may have stolen the story of the night with his return. In James’ eyes, all is right in the NBA again with the two-time MVP healthy and playing.