Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has his team just one win away from being crowned NBA champions.

The Lakers have a commanding 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, but James knows that until the Lakers win the whole thing, the lead doesn’t matter.

In fact, James believes that the Lakers faithful “don’t give a damn” about his accomplishments before he joined the Lakers.

LeBron, on what he's learned about being a Laker from his time here: "What I've learned from being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don't give a damn about what you've done before… Until you've done it as a Laker, they don't care." — Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 8, 2020

James has had an unbelievable career, as he is a 16-time All-Star and has won three NBA titles.

However, in his first season in Los Angeles the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, partly because James missed time with an injury.

Now, with the addition of Anthony Davis, James is on the brink of bringing the city its first title since 2010.

There is no doubt that he will be a fixture in Lakers history if he does that.

The Lakers will look to close out the Heat in Game 5 on Friday night in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.