LeBron James shares travel idea he really wants to do with his wife, but will likely have to wait until retirement

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed that he’d like to do a cross country road trip with his wife where they can eat at local foodie spots after his playing career is over.

The fact that James noted that this is on his bucket list for after his playing career may signal that he intends to continue playing in the 2023-24 season.

Man the wife and I been talking about this idea for quite awhile now! Probably save it for post career but definitely!! I feel you bro — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 10, 2023

The four-time NBA champion hinted at possibly retiring following the team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season.

However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka praised James for the “behind-the-scenes” work he’s been doing this offseason, which could be a sign that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer isn’t calling it quits just yet.

Obviously, the Lakers and their fans would love for James to keep playing with the franchise. He’s under contract with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season and has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign. If he opts out, he would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

He’s still playing at a high level at this stage of his career, as the 38-year-old averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 regular season.

James does an amazing job of keeping his body in peak form, and it’s likely a cross country trip where he’s eating all sorts of food wouldn’t be the best for him prior to playing an NBA season. However, it’s certainly something to keep on the bucket list.

If James returns in the 2023-24 season, the Lakers should contend for an NBA title once again after making the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed last season.

The team ended up knocking out the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors before losing to the eventual NBA champion Nuggets in the playoffs, and James led the charge with some strong playoff numbers. He averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

With the Lakers re-signing D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura while also adding Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes in free agency, the team looks poised to make another run in the 2023-24 campaign.