With a fourth NBA championship now under his belt, LeBron James’ legend continues to grow.

Yet, there are still a few who have chosen to belittle the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s latest accomplishment.

James himself sent a poignant message to those haters via social media.

No matter how one slices it, the championship James just won is a major accomplishment for him and his team.

He had to get through three very good teams in the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets just to get to the NBA Finals.

Then in the NBA Finals, he had to overcome a Miami Heat team that was full of talent, grit and defiance.

In the championship series, James nearly averaged a triple-double and earned himself his fourth Finals MVP award. It’s the most Finals MVP awards any player has won with the exception of Michael Jordan.

In addition, James is now the only player ever to win a Finals MVP award with three different franchises.

Whether they like him or not, every NBA fan must put some respect on James’ name.