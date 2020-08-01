- LeBron James Sends Message of Support to Sabrina Ionescu After Her Gruesome Injury
- LeBron James Boasts Confident Message About Delivering for Lakers in Crunch Time Against Clippers
- NBA’s Last Two Minute Report Shows 3 Huge Blunders Refs Made Against Lakers on Final Possessions
- Video: LeBron James Delivers Game-Winner, Locks Down Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Final Play
- Video: LeBron James Blows by Kawhi Leonard and Throws Down Angry Dunk
- Frank Vogel Announces Lakers Starting 5 in Tonight’s Matchup vs. Clippers
- Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Responds to Rumors of LeBron James Staying in Luxurious Hotel Room in NBA Bubble
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Restart Online and on TV
- 3-Time NBA Champion Details Why Lakers Can’t Afford to Lose to Clippers in Bubble Opener
- Report: Lakers Players Were Watching Kobe Bryant Highlights for ‘Entire Week’ Before His Death
LeBron James Sends Message of Support to Sabrina Ionescu After Her Gruesome Injury
-
- Updated: August 1, 2020
On Friday, WNBA rookie sensation Sabrina Ionescu went down with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.
Sabrina Ionescu carried off the court after injuring her ankle. pic.twitter.com/CAxIcet5ob
— Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) July 31, 2020
Luckily, it didn’t take long before it was revealed that she had suffered a sprained ankle, but nothing more serious than that.
X-rays on New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu’s left ankle returned negative and showed no fracture, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The No. 1 pick suffered ankle sprain tonight.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2020
Along with the positive prognosis, Ionescu got some encouragement from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Ouch!! @sabrina_i20 Get healthy as soon as possible! 🙏🏾. Health is wealth
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 31, 2020
James knows the deep importance of staying healthy for basketball players. He has gained major notoriety for his ability to remain healthy throughout his storied NBA career.
In fact, last season, his first with the Lakers, was the first time in his career where he played less than 60 games. Most notably, he dealt with a groin injury that forced him to shut his season down early.
Luckily, James came back healthy and fresh for the 2019-20 season. He’s only missed a handful of games so far this year.
That fact is a big reason why the Lakers currently have a stranglehold on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. That lead was increased on Thursday night when the Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
As for Ionescu, hopefully she is able to recover quickly and get back on the court. In her young WNBA career, she has already shown major flashes of greatness.
If she heeds James’ message, she’ll certainly be able to reach her full potential.