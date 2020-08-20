LeBron James Admits There Are ‘Intricate’ Struggles Going on Behind Scenes With Lakers

LeBron James recently hinted that there are some issues plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers behind the scenes in the NBA bubble.

He created major headlines with that statement, and finally responded to a question about it when he sat down with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

During seeding games LeBron James was asked about the team’s struggles and he made a comment saying there were things going on behind the scenes that nobody knew about. He touched on that. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CcQXEukNI4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2020

“Well, I can just tell you this, it has nothing to with our team,” he said. “One thing about our team, we have zero lack of team chemistry and camaraderie.”

James then raised further eyebrows by giving more hints, but no concrete examples of the issues at hand.

“It’s a little bit more intricate than that,” he said. “I might tell you, might tell you when the cameras ain’t on. It has nothing to do with the Lakers and our group. Our group has been probably as close as ever before because of the situation, even more since we’re here.”

James concluded by reassuring the millions of Lakers fans out there that “we’re great.” It’s unclear if that statement will assuage concerns or just cause more questions.

What is clear is that if the Lakers lose to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their series on Thursday night, things will definitely not be great going forward.