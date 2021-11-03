LeBron James says Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose are the most explosive point guards in NBA history

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke after the team’s 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, and he casually dropped a hot take.

He suggested that Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose are the two most explosive point guards in NBA history.

LeBron on Russ: “Russ is a special player and he’s being himself over the last few weeks. Most explosive PG in NBA history”. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/zACSRQyy2A — ⚡️ (@TheWestbrookEra) November 3, 2021

“Russ is a special player, and he’s being himself over the last few weeks, and we need that,” James said. “We need the attacking, down-the-hill, most explosive point guard in NBA history, with him and D-Rose, and we need that. So he’s been bringing that, and we love to see it.”

Westbrook seems to be finding his footing with the Lakers, as his last few games have been encouraging.

The veteran is averaging 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game over his last five contests, and he’s shooting 48.5 percent from the field during that span. Moreover, the Lakers are 4-1 in that stretch.

After the nine-time All-Star had a few brutal games to begin his stint with L.A., it seems like he’s turning things around.

It’s high praise for James to call Westbrook one of the two most explosive point guards in league history, especially considering how long James has been in the league. It’s also interesting to see how much James seemingly respects Rose’s game.

Both Westbrook and Rose are on the wrong side of 30 years old, but they’re still productive players. Both guys are looking to win their first NBA title this season.

If Westbrook accomplishes that goal, it’ll also be the Lakers’ second championship in a span of three seasons.