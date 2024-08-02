LeBron James reacts to Simone Biles’ perceived shot at Donald Trump

After winning a pair of gold medals in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles made a post on X saying that she loves her Black job in an apparent shot at Donald Trump.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted with a post of his own on X.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

On more than one occasion this summer, Trump has referred to occupations held by Black people as “Black jobs,” a choice of words that has sparked controversy. Biles and James are two of the biggest names representing the U.S. in this year’s Olympics in Paris, but back in their home country, an important presidential election is coming up in November.

While Biles already has two gold medals to her name this summer, James’ quest for a medal is still incomplete, though he has Team USA in a great position to win a gold medal in men’s basketball in the near future.

After all, Team USA is undefeated (2-0) in Paris so far, with both wins coming in convincing fashion. The team has yet to be seriously challenged by an opponent ever since the end of the USA Basketball Showcase.

James and company first blew out Nikola Jokic and Serbia by 26 points on July 28 before earning a 17-point victory over South Sudan on the final day of July.

Unsurprisingly, arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport also played at a high level in each of Team USA’s two victories. Against Serbia, he totaled 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field while also dishing out a team-high nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

Fast forward to Team USA’s matchup against South Sudan, and James did a little bit of everything during his time on the floor. He dropped only 12 points but stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

James and Team USA will hope to improve their record in Paris to 3-0 when they play their next game against Puerto Rico on Aug. 3. Puerto Rico is led in part by defensive ace Jose Alvarado, who served as a productive guard off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2023-24 campaign.