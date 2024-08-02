Lakers News

LeBron James reacts to Simone Biles’ perceived shot at Donald Trump

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Simone Biles
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

After winning a pair of gold medals in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles made a post on X saying that she loves her Black job in an apparent shot at Donald Trump.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted with a post of his own on X.

On more than one occasion this summer, Trump has referred to occupations held by Black people as “Black jobs,” a choice of words that has sparked controversy. Biles and James are two of the biggest names representing the U.S. in this year’s Olympics in Paris, but back in their home country, an important presidential election is coming up in November.

While Biles already has two gold medals to her name this summer, James’ quest for a medal is still incomplete, though he has Team USA in a great position to win a gold medal in men’s basketball in the near future.

After all, Team USA is undefeated (2-0) in Paris so far, with both wins coming in convincing fashion. The team has yet to be seriously challenged by an opponent ever since the end of the USA Basketball Showcase.

James and company first blew out Nikola Jokic and Serbia by 26 points on July 28 before earning a 17-point victory over South Sudan on the final day of July.

Unsurprisingly, arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport also played at a high level in each of Team USA’s two victories. Against Serbia, he totaled 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field while also dishing out a team-high nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

Fast forward to Team USA’s matchup against South Sudan, and James did a little bit of everything during his time on the floor. He dropped only 12 points but stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

James and Team USA will hope to improve their record in Paris to 3-0 when they play their next game against Puerto Rico on Aug. 3. Puerto Rico is led in part by defensive ace Jose Alvarado, who served as a productive guard off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2023-24 campaign.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials
J.J. Redick Mavericks
Sources: Lakers have ‘zeroed’ in on JJ Redick as their next head coach
Editorials

Lakers News

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Details leaked on 2nd Kobe Bryant statue being revealed on Friday and 3rd next season
Lakers News
Rob Pelinka Lakers
Lakers’ inactivity this summer voted as ‘worst move’ of offseason in recent survey by NBA personnel
Lakers News
LeBron James Team USA
Skip Bayless takes shot at LeBron as Kevin Durant starts off scorching in 2024 Olympics debut
Lakers News
Bronny James Lakers
‘That’s nonsense to me’: Lakers rookie shoots down viral report concerning Bronny James
Lakers News
Lost your password?