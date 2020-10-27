LeBron James has been off the court for just a couple of weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA title, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t already hard at work.

On Tuesday, it was announced that James and his production company are partnering with CNN to create a documentary about the tragic 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

“LBJ’s SpringHill Company announced this week it’s in the process of making ‘Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street’ — a project it hopes educates millions on a 100-year-old tragedy,” TMZ reported.

Jamal Henderson, SpringHill’s chief content officer spoke proudly about the announcement.

“We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate,” he said. “We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content.”

CNN also released a statement regarding the news.

“CNN Films could not be more proud to partner with The SpringHill Company for this long-overdue recognition of the tragedy of what happened in Greenwood, and to contribute to the reconciliation that comes with the acknowledgment of history,” company rep Amy Entelis said.

The documentary is expected to be completed in 2021.