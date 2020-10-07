Game 4 of the NBA Finals was a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair, and it called for players other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis to help rescue the Los Angeles Lakers.

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope responded to the challenge on Tuesday by putting up 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field.

After the game, James gave respect to Caldwell-Pope and his clutch play.

LeBron on KCP tonight: "Stays ready, works on his craft. That 3 in front of the bench was huge, the drive at the end of the shot clock. Two huge back-to-back plays at the end of the 4th quarter." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 7, 2020

The Georgia native has, at times, been maligned by Lakers fans. He had a tough campaign last season as he struggled mightily with his shot.

This season, however, he has been largely consistent, especially with his 3-ball.

In Game 4, Caldwell-Pope hit 3-of-8 of his shot attempts from downtown, including one late in the fourth quarter to give L.A. some insurance.

He also had five assists to help his team’s cause.

Championship or no championship, Lakers fans should acknowledge how instrumental Caldwell-Pope has been to the team’s success all season.