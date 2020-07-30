- LeBron James Displays Powerful Tribute to Kobe Bryant Ahead of Season Restart
- Report: Lakers Guard Avery Bradley Has Been ‘Distant’ Since Opting Out of NBA Restart
- Kyle Kuzma Hilariously Offers Idea of NBA Hosting 2020-21 Season in Exotic New Location
- LeBron James Gives Anthony Davis Hilarious New Nickname After Seeing His New Look
- Report: Clippers to Be Without 3 Key Rotation Players on Opening Night vs. Lakers
- Report: Source Close to LeBron James Says His Competitiveness Can Be Oppressive, Overwhelming and Anti-Social
- Report: Anthony Davis Offers Major Update on Status for Thursday’s Game vs. Clippers
- Video: LeBron James Makes Enormous Taco Tuesday Announcement Inside NBA Bubble
- Report: Montrezl Harrell to Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Lakers, May Not Return to NBA Bubble for While
- Video: Skip Bayless Shocks the World, Says He’s ‘All in’ on LeBron James and the Lakers
LeBron James Displays Powerful Tribute to Kobe Bryant Ahead of Season Restart
-
- Updated: July 30, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers finally resume their 2019-20 campaign on Thursday night.
Ahead of the big restart, Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a message to the league with a powerful tribute to franchise legend Kobe Bryant.
James had a great relationship with the late Bryant, who sadly passed away in January.
The death sent shockwaves throughout the world, and it created a deep void in the Lakers’ family.
The organization has already dealt with a plethora of different difficulties this season, including political drama and significant coronavirus setbacks.
Yet, Bryant’s death has been the hardest pill to swallow. The Lakers are focused on winning a title in honor of the five-time champion.
On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.