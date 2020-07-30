   LeBron James Displays Powerful Tribute to Kobe Bryant Ahead of Season Restart - Lakers Daily
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers finally resume their 2019-20 campaign on Thursday night.

Ahead of the big restart, Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a message to the league with a powerful tribute to franchise legend Kobe Bryant.

James had a great relationship with the late Bryant, who sadly passed away in January.

The death sent shockwaves throughout the world, and it created a deep void in the Lakers’ family.

The organization has already dealt with a plethora of different difficulties this season, including political drama and significant coronavirus setbacks.

Yet, Bryant’s death has been the hardest pill to swallow. The Lakers are focused on winning a title in honor of the five-time champion.

On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.