LeBron James might be laying the groundwork to land a big-name free agent
- Updated: October 30, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently spent time with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, who is an unrestricted free agent.
The two men had a blast, with James hinting that more hangouts are to come.
I am an idiot who cannot read a cap sheet. Tristan Thompson is a free agent lol. Still, Tristan Thompson to the Lakers watch has begun https://t.co/QRl2TJ3sKN pic.twitter.com/lh5Nvjpr5Z
— Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 30, 2020
James and Thompson played together on the Cavs for four years.
Numerous players went in and out of Cleveland during James’ second stint with the teammate. However, Thompson was one of the few guys who played with James the entire time.
Together, they won the historic 2016 championship. The four-time MVP guided the Cavs from a 3-1 deficit to overthrow the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.
In total, James and Thompson went to four Finals together. Thompson has playoff averages of 7.7 points and 8.5 boards per game.
Thompson, 29, can test free agency this offseason. The Cavs, who are in a rebuild right now, are loaded with numerous big men.