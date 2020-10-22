It’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump.

With the presidential election a couple weeks away, James is vowing not to get into any skirmishes with the commander in chief.

“I don’t go back and forth with anybody,” James told Astead W. Herndon of the New York Times on his desire to see Trump leave office. “And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, ‘We want change,’ and now we have the opportunity to do that.”

James, 35, just won his fourth championship this past season.

The veteran became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different franchises.

However, Trump wasn’t amused with James’ greatness. As a matter of fact, the president only offered a negative remark in the aftermath of the Lakers’ title.

Both Trump and James have clashed in the past, with Trump recently bashing the four-time MVP for being a spokesman for the Democratic Party.

Nonetheless, James is using his platform and voice to get others to vote. This year, the All-Star formed More Than a Vote, which seeks to propel voting in Black communities.