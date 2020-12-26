Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a memorable, magnificent year.

As a result, James was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of Year.

“I still know what I do on the floor and obviously, I give everything to the game,” James told the Associated Press on the honor. “But I can make a greater impact off the floor right now, more than I can on the floor. And I want to continue to inspire people with the way I play the game of basketball. But there’s so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people, inspire people, bring people together, empower them.”

James, 35, joined sports legends Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods as the only men to win the prestigious award four times.

Of course, James’ year was headlined by the fact that he led the Lakers to the 2020 title. He averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists during the Lakers’ 2020 postseason run in the unprecedented NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Yet, James’ impact and leadership this year also came off the court. The veteran was a leading voice in the NBA in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor this year.

Furthermore, the four-time MVP had to propel the team through the heartbreaking death of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. While the Lakers captured the 2020 championship in Bryant’s honor, they were put in a tough and sad position this season.