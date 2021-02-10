The Los Angeles Lakers won the franchise’s 17th NBA title back in October after battling through the rigors of a bubble in Orlando, Fla. Although LeBron James and company were victorious, the team was unable to have a parade in Los Angeles.

The same can’t be said for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and his squad were able to celebrate on the water in front of their fans, and no one had a better time than the seven-time champion, prompting an epic response from James.

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

Despite how much James and his Lakers teammates lobbied for a parade, Los Angeles’ situation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow the NBA champions to celebrate the way they wanted to in front of the Lakers faithful.

Although the Lakers were deprived of celebrating an unprecedented championship run in an unusual bubble environment, the storied franchise is playing elite basketball once again this season. It may be able to celebrate a repeat when it is all said and done.

The Lakers are arguably the team to beat in the NBA this season, with James making a strong case to be named MVP for the fifth time in his career.

Despite the optimism about potentially repeating as NBA champions, there’s still a long way to go for the Purple and Gold with 47 regular season games left to be played in the 2020-21 campaign.