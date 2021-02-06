Typically, NBA players and other athletes start declining precipitously in their 30s, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still at the top of his game.

In fact, he feels that he’s an even better player than he was last year.

LeBron in Year 18: "I feel like I’m a better player than last year." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 5, 2021

James is 36 years of age. At that age, virtually all NBA players are either retired or over the hill.

In addition, James has the immense mileage that comes with 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

However, he is still playing outstanding basketball. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season and is the leading candidate for the MVP award.

The four-time NBA champ is also shooting a high percentage from 3-point range, which is a category in which he has never consistently excelled at.

Not only are coaches and fellow players marveling at James’ elite play in year 18, but some, such as former teammate Dwyane Wade, even feel that he’s currently playing the best ball of his life.

It’s a testament to how diligent James is about keeping his body right.

With a 17-6 record, the Lakers are slowly but surely gearing up for a run at back-to-back NBA championships this summer.