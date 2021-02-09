At 43 years old, NFL legend Tom Brady is still going strong, winning his seventh Super Bowl title. Brady’s accomplishment at an advanced age brought questions about the longevity of NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

With James playing at an incredibly high level at 36 for a title contender, the future Hall of Famer was asked after the overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder how long he can continue to play at a high level in this league and if he’s got an exit plan.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to play the game,” James said. “I don’t know how much more I’ll be able to give to the game, but the way I feel right now, we’ll see what happens. I have no timetable on it. … The game will let me know when it’s time.”

James still hasn’t shown signs of slowing down in his 18th season and coming off his fourth NBA title. The seasoned veteran continues to dominate the competition on a nightly basis and has some people thinking he’s playing better than ever.

There’s no question that athletes in professional sports these days have access to better ways to keep their bodies ready for the rigors of a season. Athletes get paid more money than ever and can fund these kinds of endeavors to extend their careers.

Brady and James continue to prove that age is nothing but a number with no telling how long they can go in their respective sports. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has already committed to another season while James is looking like he could play for another half decade.

It’ll be interesting to see how long these two incredible athletes can keep this up and what their trophy cases will look like when it is all said and done.