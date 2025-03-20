Lakers News

LeBron James helped to prevent Markieff Morris from retiring following Luka Doncic trade

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Markieff Morris and LeBron James

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired star guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks last month, two other players came along with him: veterans Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

Kleber has yet to appear in a game for the Lakers due to injury, but Morris has seen some action, appearing in five games with L.A.

Apparently, Morris wasn’t sure about continuing his NBA career upon learning that he was being traded. However, his destination (the Lakers) and a conversation with a certain someone (Lakers star LeBron James) seemingly swayed him.

Morris is 35 years old and hasn’t appeared in more than 35 games in a single season since the 2020-21 campaign, so it maybe isn’t a huge surprise that a trade at this stage of his career had him contemplating retirement. Knowing that he was thinking about walking away, Lakers fans should perhaps also be prepared for the possibility that he will retire following this season.

But for now, he’s a member of an L.A. squad that is building some serious momentum in the Western Conference, even if his role is just to be a veteran presence more than anything else.

Morris has history with both James and the Lakers. He spent almost two seasons with L.A. earlier in his career and played alongside James during them, with the highlight of that stretch coming when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.

Now, James is happy to have to him back.

“I missed him,” James told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month. “… We’ve been in the foxhole together. We’ve been on the floor during big games together. And there’s someone whose opinion I value very much when I come off the floor. He’s watching it. He’s seeing it. I’m just happy to have him back.”

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Morris appeared in 21 games for the Lakers en route to their championship. If the squad goes on a similar run this season, he isn’t likely to play that type of role, but it’s a safe bet that he’ll still be adding value in other ways as a guy who has seen just about everything there is to see in the NBA.

The Lakers, who are on a three-game winning streak, are now 43-25 on the season and remain within striking distance of the No. 2 spot in the West. L.A. has 14 regular-season games remaining before everything starts to matter a little bit more.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko
Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3 — Here’s how it will happen
Editorials
Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials

Lakers News

Luka Doncic and Jaxson Hayes
Luka Doncic gushes about Jaxson Hayes’ impact for Lakers: ‘For me, it helps a lot’
Lakers News
LeBron James and Rui Hachimura
Lakers insider reveals LeBron James and Rui Hachimura could return ‘by the end of the week’
Lakers News
JJ Redick
Dorian Finney-Smith says he noticed JJ Redick was ‘a little off’: ‘All the greats are a little bit off’
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Lakers list 7 players on injury report ahead of Monday’s game vs. Nets
Lakers News
Lost your password?