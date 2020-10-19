The Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA champs, and now another local team is looking to accomplish the same feat in its own sport.

The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series on Sunday night, and Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrated with a social media post.

The Dodgers trailed the National League Championship Series 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves but came back to claim the series in a thrilling Game 7.

2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to put L.A. on top for good.

The last time both the Lakers and the Dodgers won the world championship of their respective sports in the same year was 1988.

Doing so in such a chaotic 2020 would not only be a Herculean feat, but it would bring a double-dip of celebratory vibes to Los Angeles at a time when they’re needed most.