- LeBron James has huge reaction as Dodgers advance to World Series
- Epic videos leak from Lakers’ 2020 championship party in Las Vegas
- Report: Derrick Rose ‘more likely’ to make deal with Lakers than ever before
- Report: Potential targets for Lakers this offseason include Jordan Clarkson, Nerlens Noel and D.J. Augustin
- Danny Green discusses undisclosed injury he dealt with during Lakers’ title run
- Jared Dudley makes bold prediction about how Lakers will improve roster for next season
- Video: LeBron James seen going hard in gym days after winning NBA title
- LeBron James severely overlooked in MVP odds for next season
- Skip Bayless says LeBron James has ‘no shame’ amidst report linking Lakers and Chris Paul
- Kyle Kuzma goes on Twitter rant as it finally hits him that he’s an NBA champion
LeBron James has huge reaction as Dodgers advance to World Series
-
- Updated: October 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA champs, and now another local team is looking to accomplish the same feat in its own sport.
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series on Sunday night, and Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrated with a social media post.
The Dodgers trailed the National League Championship Series 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves but came back to claim the series in a thrilling Game 7.
2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to put L.A. on top for good.
The last time both the Lakers and the Dodgers won the world championship of their respective sports in the same year was 1988.
Doing so in such a chaotic 2020 would not only be a Herculean feat, but it would bring a double-dip of celebratory vibes to Los Angeles at a time when they’re needed most.